The Santa Fe Police Department said it issued 1,550 citations — including 205 for speeding, 31 for careless driving, 10 for reckless driving and three for drag racing — during the second phase of its "Slow and Quiet" operation.
The most recent effort to crack down on street racing, speeding and loud mufflers began Aug. 14 and concluded Friday, according to a news release.
The department conducted the initial phase of the operation June 24-July 18.
While the operation took place citywide, the principal enforcement zone was the Paseo de Peralta loop around the downtown area.
Officers issued 477 citations during the initial phase of Slow and Quiet, including six for racing or reckless driving in the principal enforcement zone and 12 speeding citations, according to the news release.
