Santa Fe police said they were investigating a suspicious death Tuesday, but declined to release any identifying details about the man or how he died, saying it was still too early in the investigation.
A news release issued Tuesday evening said police responded to a report of an unresponsive adult male found around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cerrillos Road. The statement said police considered the death suspicious, but did not include any other information.
When asked about the death, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said he could not say where the body was found, or what circumstances made officers believe the death was suspicious.
“It would be premature at this point in the investigation to release additional information,” he said.
