A man was struck with a single bullet and survived early Tuesday morning in Santa Fe.

According to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of North Platte Road, off Airport Road, around 5:30 a.m. and found a man in his 60s, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The department did not provide any other details about the incident.

The agency asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.

