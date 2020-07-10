Santa Fe police executed a search warrant Friday at a home on the city’s west side as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Officers served the warrant around 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Paseo de la Conquistadora, said Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.
“Upon completion of the execution of the search warrant, the residence was released back to the homeowner. Detectives are continuing to work on this investigation and updates will be provided as they become available,” Gurulé said in an email.
He declined to provide further details on the investigation.
