A Santa Fe Police Department team that specializes in crisis negotiations successfully defused a potentially tense situation Monday near Siringo Road and Valerie Circle.
According to a department news release, a state Children, Youth, and Families Department employee was at a regularly scheduled appointment when a man arrived at the home and became confrontational. A family member and the employee called police and said they were fearful of him.
Police responded to the call and everyone exited the home, with the exception of the man, according to the news release. Officers closed traffic on Siringo Road between Valerie Circle and Camino Consuelo when they learned the man had access to firearms.
The negotiation team arrived at the scene and after an hour of conversation with the man, he exited the home peacefully, the news release stated.
No criminal charges will be filed in the case at this time, according to the news release.
Lt. Aaron Ortiz said this is the sixth time this year the crisis negotiation team has been used. It was called out 15 times in 2018 and 11 times in 2019.
