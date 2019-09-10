The Santa Fe Playhouse board of directors has named Robyn Rikoon as its new artistic director.
Rikoon, 33, begins her duties Oct. 1 and will work in collaboration with the current artistic director, Vaughn Irving, until Jan. 1, at which time she will assume full responsibility.
The artistic director is a full-time position with an annual salary of $30,000. It is one of only two paid positions at the theater, which depends largely on volunteers to sustain its operations.
The nonprofit Santa Fe Playhouse was established in 1919 and is known as the oldest continuously operating community theater west of Mississippi River.
Rikoon is the third artistic director since 2014. Irving, 35, took on the role in 2015 and is credited with growing the theater’s audience and donor bases during his tenure.
Rikoon had her Playhouse directorial debut in 2017 with a production of 1984. She directs The Happiest Song Plays Last by Quiara Alegria Hudes, opening Oct. 10.