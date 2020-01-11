Santa Fe Place mall was evacuated Saturday night after someone called in a bomb threat.
Santa Fe police Capt. Matthew Champlin said the threat was called in around 6 p.m.
Mall security and police began searching for suspicious packages around 6:15 p.m. The mall reopened around 7:30 p.m.
Champlin said whoever called in the threat had a female voice but no suspect had been identified.
