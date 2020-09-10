Santa Fe National Forest announced it will suspend its Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday at 8 a.m.
The restrictions were enacted Aug. 26 in an effort to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires, a Thursday news release said.
The Forest Service issued 45 citations for illegal campfires and discovered 39 abandoned campfires in the two weeks the restrictions were in place, according to the news release.
"Fortunately, none of those incidents escalated into a wildfire," said acting forest supervisor Debbie Cress, who urged people to use caution while in the outdoors, especially as warmer and drier conditions enter the area.
People should continue to use caution and follow campfire safety procedures, according to the news release.
