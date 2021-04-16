A Santa Fe massage therapist faces criminal charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while training her to be a masseuse, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Jorge Olveras, 49, was charged with false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact and battery, the complaint says.
The woman alleged Olveras was giving her a massage while she was fully clothed during a training session April 2 at his Nutriwell Massage Parlor on South St. Francis Drive when he began to touch her inappropriately, the complaint said.
When she told him no and tried to push him away, he kept his hands on her shoulders and told her to relax, the woman told police.
She eventually was able to push his hands away and leave the building, the woman said.
Olveras did not respond to a message seeking comment on the allegations.
