Santa Fe police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Alejandro "Pee Tee" Hernandez, 45, faces a fourth-degree felony charge of criminal sexual penetration in an Oct. 31 incident at his home involving a 14-year-old girl.
The girl told police she went home crying after the incident, and she was emotional while recounting the story to an officer, the affidavit says.
Hernandez told police he had been alone in a room with the girl, but he denied sexually abusing her.
According to court documents, he had not been arrested as of Wednesday.
