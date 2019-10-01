A Santa Fe man accused of setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire after an argument two years ago pleaded guilty recently to negligent arson as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that calls for him to serve 18 months on probation.
If Alexander S. Slaughter, 29, completes his probation without violations, court records show, he’ll be granted a “conditional discharge,” meaning the fourth-degree felony conviction will not appear on his record.
Prosecutors dismissed three counts of criminal damage to property and a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property as part of the plea, which was accepted Sept. 17 by state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington.
Slaughter was charged in connection with a fire that broke out at an East Coronado Road apartment after an argument in which he reportedly verbally threatened the woman and threw items against a wall.
When police showed up at Slaughter’s home that night, he answered the door in a robe and said he’d been sleeping, according to a search warrant. But an officer noticed his vehicle was warm to the touch.
An officer wrote in his report that it looked as if accelerant had been used to start the fire.
Slaughter could not be reached for comment Tuesday.