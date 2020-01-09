Santa Fe police have arrested a man they say threatened to kill employees at a downtown restaurant and bar.
Mark Romero, 42, of Santa Fe is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on Thursday.
Employees at the Cowgirl on South Guadalupe Street identified Romero as a regular customer but said he had not caused any problems in the past.
Romero was in the restaurant's parking lot Monday when he began threatening employees and saying he was going to "kill all the Mexicans," according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Thursday in District Court.
Although an employee asked him to leave the parking lot, Romero continued to yell that he was going to kill everyone and made a gun gesture with his hands, the affidavit states.
One employee said she saw Romero point a long barrel silver shotgun at her, according to the affidavit. He then got in his car and drove down Aztec Street and crashed into Primo Cigar Shop.
When interviewed by an officer, Romero admitted to yelling at employees in the parking lot but said he did it to scare them because he felt they were going to fight him, the affidavit states.
