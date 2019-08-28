A 21-year-old Santa Fe man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV rolled off the Interstate 25 frontage road in Santa Fe, state police said.
Dominic Gonzales was driving a black 2006 BMW south on the East Frontage Road near N.M. 599 at a high speed at about 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled over, the agency said in a news release.
Gonzales was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Two other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, both from Santa Fe, were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. They were not identified.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. State police said alcohol is believed to be a factor and seat belts were not properly used.