A Santa Fe man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor after he was accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl in August.
According to court records, officers on Wednesday served a warrant for the arrest of Stephen Baca, 41.
The girl told her father about the incident Aug. 17, according to an affidavit for Baca's arrest filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
The girl's father told state police his family went off-roading Aug. 15 with Baca in Truchas near Borrego Canyon, and his daughter was riding with Baca in his vehicle at the time.
Baca is an acquaintance of the family, according to the affidavit.
During a safe house interview, the girl said Baca touched her inappropriately throughout the the day, according to the affidavit.
The girl's father also said she was acting differently after the off-roading trip and was not socializing as she typically would, the affidavit says.
Baca made an appearance in court Wednesday before Rio Arriba County Magistrate Alexandra Naranjo, who released him on personal recognizance, a Magistrate Court clerk said.
Baca is scheduled to appear Sept. 30 for a status hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.