A Santa Fe man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who said she might have been drugged.
Javier Romero-Cifuentes, 48, is charged with second-degree sexual penetration, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The woman told police she went out for drinks with a friend on May 1.
Both women ordered margaritas at Evangelo's Cocktail Lounge in downtown Santa Fe. And while their first round of drinks tasted fine, their second margaritas tasted "funny," according to the affidavit, filed by the Santa Fe Police Department.
They socialized with a man police later identified as Romero-Cifuentes and hung out at the bar until it closed at 2 a.m.
The woman who said she was raped said that when she walked out of the bar, she had to hold onto Romero-Cifuentes' arm to stay upright. After that, she blacked out.
When she woke up the next morning, she didn't remember how she had gotten home. But she had "flashbacks" of being raped in the back seat of a car, according to the affidavit.
The woman went to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where she had a sexual assault exam. The nurse who examined her determined she had injuries consistent with being raped.
