A woman was taken to a local hospital with a concussion and several facial fractures Wednesday evening after a driver suspected of being drunk crashed into her vehicle near Calle Atajo and Acequia Borrada, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Antonio Caldera-Guzman, 23, of Santa Fe was arrested and charged with great bodily harm while driving under the influence and reckless driving, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, a test revealed Caldera-Guzman's blood-alcohol content was 0.12, and the responding officer observed other indications of intoxication.
The complaint says Caldera-Guzman lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond and is awaiting a court date.
