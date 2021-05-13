The first police academy class to finish since the program was paused due to the pandemic is ready to hit the streets.
Santa Fe law enforcement agencies will welcome 10 new graduates of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy this week.
Of the 42 graduating cadets, six will join the Santa Fe Police Department and four will be sworn in as deputies at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
"The police cadets who have graduated now, they're going to be certified police officers," said Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez. "It's going to be a welcome addition to our staff. The extra help is going to be noticed, certainly."
Of the four new deputies, two received honors upon graduating. Deputy Jacqueline Avita-Jacquez was selected as class valedictorian by her peers, and Deputy Ruben Blea was awarded top honors for marksmanship.
"We're glad to have them certified and ready to work," said Sheriff Adan Mendoza. "That's a really great accomplishment on top of them being away from their family for so long at the academy. It's a big sacrifice, but we're just happy to have them out on the streets."
