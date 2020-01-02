The first Santa Fe baby born in the new decade was Asuna Jade Montoya-Wheeler, according to hospital records.
Asuna Jade was born at 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day to Maria Wheeler and Phillip Montoya at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to hospital spokeswoman Monica Taylor.
Asuna Jade’s 3-year-old sister, Amylia Wheeler, and her maternal grandmother, Carmella Montoya, were present for the birth, Taylor wrote in an email.
Meanwhile, nurses from Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center’s labor department said their hospital’s first birth of the new year wasn’t until Thursday morning.
The second Santa Fe baby of the decade was Brooklyn Bernadine Romero, born to Lanette Lemos and George Romero, spokeswoman Alyssa Armijo said. Brooklyn was born at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at 7 pounds and 18.5 inches long.
