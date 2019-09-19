Buy your gasoline now.
Santa Fe so far has been spared the spike in fuel prices experienced this week everywhere else in New Mexico and across the nation in the wake of the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
A survey done in the predawn hours Thursday by AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch found average Santa Fe fuel prices have increased only 2 cents over last week to $2.51 per gallon.
Meanwhile, average gasoline prices statewide this week are 13 cents higher than last week at $2.64 per gallon.
The average price per gallon in Albuquerque soared 24 cents to $2.70 per gallon, Las Cruces is up 23 cents to $2.66 and Farmington rose 17 cents to $2.76 per gallon, according to AAA.
Drone attacks at major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have taken 5.7 million barrels per day off the market, about 6 percent of the global supply, AAA said.
The national average fuel price rose 10 cents to $2.64 per gallon.
Fuel prices in Santa Fe remain 20 cents lower than the same week last year.