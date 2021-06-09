The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday approved major structural changes to a volunteer committee that determines the mayor's salary.
The city's Ethics and Campaign Review Board will now appoint members to the Independent Salary Commission. Before Wednesday's vote, the mayor appointed members to the commission.
Without the change, Mayor Alan Webber, who is seeking a second term, would have appointed the commissioners who would determine his salary if he were reelected.
The resolution was co-sponsored by Councilors Michael Garcia, Signe Lindell and Renee Villarreal.
“I think this is a much better product than what we started with,” Lindell said. “It took a little work, but I think this is a much better process and will feel fair to hopefully everyone.”
The city established the salary commission in 2016 after voters approved a ballot measure that changed the city's system of governance to a full-time "strong mayor" structure. The commission first met in 2017.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.