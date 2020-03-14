Santa Fe police were searching Saturday for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza on Friday.
The robbery occurred around 8 p.m. at the St. Francis Drive location, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
The man pointed a handgun at employees and then made off with a small amount of money from the cash register. He fled in a white Ford Explorer.
Police said the robber is 6 feet tall and weighs around 350 pounds. He wore a gray hoodie, tan khaki pants and a black mask.
Police encouraged anyone with information about the robbery to call 505-428-3710 and ask for Officer Brandon Deets.
