The Santa Fe Desert Chorale will postpone its 2020 summer season, yet another arts staple felled by the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a news release, the chorale's board of directors made the decision Thursday.
"After 38 consecutive years, it is difficult to think of a summer in Santa Fe without the Santa Fe Desert Chorale's Summer Festival, one of the most significant annual choral music events in our nation. Nevertheless, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our professional artists, staff and community, both here in Santa Fe and throughout the world," Executive Director Emma Marzen said in a statement.
Summer programs scheduled for 2020 will be moved to the same time frame in 2021.
