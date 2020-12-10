Initial regular unemployment claims dropped for the second week in New Mexico and Santa Fe County for the week ending Dec. 5, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County had 564 new jobless claims, down from 603 and 986 the previous two weeks. New Mexico saw 7,762 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits, down from 12,408 claims Nov. 21 and 8,215 claims Nov. 28, Workforce Solutions statistics show.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey for Nov. 30 grouped New Mexico, Nevada and New York together as the states where small business owners feel most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Dec. 7: 122,980 in New Mexico (9,477 in Santa Fe County)
Nov. 30: 118,403 (9,068)
Nov. 23: 114,134 (8,650)
Nov. 16: 106,901 (7,994)
Nov. 9. 106,124 (7,921)
Nov. 2: 105,899 (8,045)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Nov. 28: 6.06 percent, up 0.62 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, up 0.1 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
