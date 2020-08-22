The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted fraud scheme in which a caller said he was Sheriff Adan Mendoza and asked a resident for bank account information.
The sheriff's office issued a news release Friday afternoon, warning residents to be wary of the phone scam.
"Under no circumstance will any sheriff's deputy, detective or office personnel ask the public for personal information such as bank account information or Social Security numbers over the phone, nor will law enforcement ever solicit money, in any amount, over the phone," Mendoza said in the news release.
The person who received the call was told the sheriff's office was investigating a crime that used the individual's personal information, according to the news release.
Phone scammers sometimes identify themselves as IRS, Social Security Administration or law enforcement employees, according to the news release.
People who receive such calls are encouraged to report them to 505-428-3720.
