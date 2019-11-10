The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know that another phone scam — in which the caller identifies himself as a police officer and asks for money — is taking place in the county.
The sheriff’s Facebook page says the phone number being used, 505-989-1887, shows up on caller IDs as “Santa Fe Sheriff.” But, the agency cautions, “This is a bogus phone number the criminals are using and the caller ID is falsely identifying the number as the sheriff’s office.”
The caller identifies himself as Lt. David Webb, but the sheriff’s office says no one with the agency goes by that name. Recipients of the call are asked to go to the sheriff’s office on Camino Justicia to pay a $5,000 bond.
“Be aware that law enforcement will never call anyone to ask for money,” the Facebook post says.
If you get a similar call, officials say to contact the regional dispatch line at 505-428-3720 to report it.
