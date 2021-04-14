The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is seeking two men caught on video vandalizing a government building in downtown Santa Fe.
Deputies were called Friday to the County Administration Building on Grant Avenue after officials viewed video showing a man punching out four small windows around 12:40 a.m., according to a report.
The men appeared to be "intoxicated and angry," the report stated.
"We're hoping that if anybody out there recognizes who these people are that they'll contact us so we can question them," said sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the building was repaired the same day and the windows replaced.
