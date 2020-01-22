The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Community Support Services Civil Unit began operating out of the First Judicial District Courthouse on Wednesday.
Previously, people needing to file or respond to civil orders had to go to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Camino Justicia off of N.M. 14, according to a sheriff's office news release. The new civil unit will be on the ground floor of the District Courthouse at 225 Montezuma Ave.
"By moving our Civil Unit to the courthouse, we have created a one-stop-shop that will streamline processing of court document[s] for the public and the courts, creating more efficiency and easier access for the general public," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in the news release.
The civil unit serves domestic violence and civil restraining orders issued by the courts, as well summons, subpoenas, writs of garnishment, assistance restitution and other court orders.
Anyone entering the courthouse is required to put their items through an X-ray scanner and walk through a metal detector. Items such as guns, knives and lighters cannot be brought into the building.
While the civil unit at District Court only accepts cash and money orders for payment of civil processing, the sheriff's office is working with the Santa Fe County treasurer to allow credit and debit cards to be used, according to the news release.
