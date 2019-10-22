Santa Fe County commissioners are accepting applications for a state Senate seat that became available following the death of Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa.
In order to be considered, individuals must submit a notarized application, cover letter and résumé no later than 3 p.m. Nov. 4, in person or by email to Tessa Jo Mascareñas in the County Manager’s Office. Her email is tjmascarenas@santafecountynm.gov, and the office is now located on the third floor of the Bokum Building, 142 Palace Ave.
At its Nov. 12 regular meeting, the County Commission will review applications and make a submission to the Governor’s Office for appointment.
