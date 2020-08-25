Revenues for Santa Fe County for the fiscal year that ended June 30 came in about $10.7 million higher than the government budgeted.
“That is 7.58 percent higher than what was budgeted,” Budget Administrator Joey Rowe told county commissioners Tuesday.
Revenues increased by 3 percent over the previous fiscal year, she said.
For the current fiscal year, Rowe said, the county continues to keep a close eye on gross receipts tax revenue, which fell 10.75 percent in the last quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. The drop equates to $2.34 million.
