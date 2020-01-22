Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller announced Wednesday she has appointed four people serving as interim department directors to the permanent positions.
Greg Shaffer, a former county attorney and state district judge who recently served as an interim deputy county manager, was again named Santa Fe County attorney, the county said in a news release.
Sonya Quintana, who began working with the Human Resources Department in 2013, was appointed director of the department.
Gary Giron, who has a 30-year career in administrative experience, including as a former secretary of the state Transportation Department, was named director of the county Public Works Department.
Yvonne Herrera, who has spent five months as the interim county finance director, is the department's new permanent director. Her 20 years of experience in finance includes a decade of work at the state Department of Finance and Administration, the news release said.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Miller reviewed the experience and education of the employees serving in the interim director jobs and decided to select them for the permanent, at-will positions.
The appointments were effective Jan. 18, according to the county's news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.