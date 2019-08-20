Santa Fe County Attorney Bruce Frederick is leaving to take a job with Sandia Pueblo.
After working in the public and private sectors as a lawyer, Frederick, 61, joined the county government as an assistant attorney in February 2015. Frederick was promoted to county attorney in November 2017 after Gregory “Greg” Shaffer was appointed to a seat on the First Judicial District Court bench.
“It’s a matter of opportunity for me,” Frederick said Tuesday. “A job came up with Sandia Pueblo doing water rights, environmental and natural resources law, and that’s my background.”
Frederick has a master’s in hydrology from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro and a law degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Frederick, who lives in Santa Fe, said his last working day with the county will be Sept. 6, though he is taking a few weeks of paid leave, making his last official day Sept. 25.