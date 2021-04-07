The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency will host a free trash day for city and county residents at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station and Caja del Rio Landfill from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 17.
The city said in a news release it anticipates a large turnout and lines. All participants are limited to one load and two people per vehicle. Face masks will be required.
Residents bringing trash in cars and small pickups can go to the Buckman facility at 2600 Buckman Road. All vehicles with trailers must go to the landfill at 149 Wildlife Way. All loads must be secured and covered with a tarp.
Acceptable items include garbage; unwanted materials; bulky items such appliances, furniture, mattresses and box springs; remodeling or building materials; carpet; tiles; concrete; bricks; and metals.
Fees will be charged for green waste, household hazardous waste, electronic waste and tires.
No commercial or business waste will be accepted. Loads that arrive in commercial vehicles or trailers will be subject to tipping fees for commercial and business waste.
For more information, call 505-424-1850 or visit SantaFeRecycling.org.
