The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved a measure Wednesday night that will allow the city to continue funding projects with federal pandemic aid past a Dec. 30 deadline for spending that money.
Santa Fe received $17.5 million in CARES Act money meant to cover costs incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic, including expenses for personal protective equipment and financial aid for residents struggling to pay rent during the health crisis.
The measure reallocates close to $2.14 million in CARES Act funding to paychecks for police officers and firefighters and about $5.43 million to projects such as public Wi-Fi, food and shelter for people experiencing homelessness, a "mobile hygiene unit," youth jobs and "COVID safe recreation," according to a city memo.
City Finance Director Mary McCoy said during a special council meeting Wednesday the measure is meant to help Santa Fe "maximize the $17.5 million in CARES" money after advice from officials at the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Councilors unanimously approved a separate measure Wednesday requiring the city manager to provide written updates and presentations on Santa Fe's pandemic response at every regular council meeting until June 30, 2021.
