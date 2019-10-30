Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council unanimously approved a $550,000 amendment Wednesday to a contract for outside legal services with the Santa Fe-based law firm Rothstein Donatelli LLP.
The amendment brings the total amount of the contract to nearly $767,000.
Thecouncil approved the amendment after meeting in closed executive session at the recommendation of City Attorney Erin McSherry, who said only that the purpose of the contract involved “potential litigation” against the city.
