The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday approved a $1.6 million contract amendment that will cover security costs at the Santa Fe Regional Airport and other city facilities for fiscal year 2022.
But some council members said the city wasn't providing enough security at local parks.
The debate comes in the wake of a body being found at Franklin E. Miles Park on Saturday.
The city's contract amendment with Allied Universal, a Pennsylvania-based security firm, does not cover parks.
Santa Fe does have a $90,000 contract with Chavez Security to patrol about a dozen parks, yet some councilors said it wasn't enough.
Mayor Alan Webber said the city is expected to receive more money for park improvements for fiscal year 2022, and he was open to using more gross receipts tax funds for security at parks.
He also said the city should look at providing more programming for children.
"I believe we are going to see a very strong commitment of dollars, hours, people and partnerships and again it will take place where most of our young people are active and that is on the south side," Webber said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.