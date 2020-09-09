A Wyoming-based company said to be at the leading edge of quantum computing received unanimous approval Wednesday from the Santa Fe City Council on a request for $500,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding.
SavantX will receive $450,000 from the state and $50,000 from the city, which it will use for lease payments and improvements at its facility at 504 Jose St. near downtown.
The company is expected to create 128 jobs with an average annual salary of $97,000 over the next decade.
"Santa Fe needs new jobs in this economy, whether they're high paying or low paying," said Fabian Trujillo, manager of the city's Office for Business Growth.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal said she was concerned there was no stipulation that the company hire locally.
Company CEO and co-founder Ed Heinbockel told the council that SavantX already has hired three locals and "they've all been great hires and we're actively looking for more."
"We're not under a requirement to hire New Mexicans, but it's not wise for us to make the investment to set up a research center in New Mexico and not be focused on New Mexicans," he added.
"In fact, it makes very little business sense to hire people from outside New Mexico — to go through the headhunting, the courting and the expense of relocating people here. That's not good business sense, so we do focus on hiring locals."
The company is projected to have an economic impact of about $5 million to the city and generate about $28.4 million for the state over the next 10 years, Trujillo said.
SavantX chose to put its corporate research center in Santa Fe after considering sites in California, Idaho, Oregon and Utah.
