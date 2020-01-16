The Santa Fe Arts Commission is poised to get a new name — and a new role — at City Hall.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council will decide Jan. 29 whether to rename the commission the Arts and Culture Department. While the new stand-alone department would continue the commission’s mission to support arts and cultural affairs, the city said the change would allow it to "further elevate the role of arts and culture" in Santa Fe.
“This goes beyond changing the name of a vitally important part of city government,” Webber said in a statement. “It is a recognition of how deeply rooted arts and culture are in Santa Fe’s identity. Arts and culture define who we are and how we live, the stories we tell each other, the food we eat, the traditions we hold fast to, the celebrations we embrace. For all of these reasons, the city needs — and now has — a stand-alone arts and culture department that can touch all parts of city government and all parts of our community.”
The nine-member commission, established in 1998, isn't going away. The city said the panel would advocate on the department's behalf.
Family sues after deputies shoot mentally ill woman 20 times
ALBUQUERQUE — The family of a New Mexico woman fatally shot more than 20 times by sheriff's deputies is suing.
KOB-TV reports the family of Elisha Lucero has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state district court against the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the lawsuit, the family called authorities in July 2019 as the 28-year-old Lucero was suffering a mental health crisis. But court documents say deputies escalated a tense situation when they showed up.
The lawsuit alleges that deputies never called for a crisis intervention specialist despite at least one deputy knowing Lucero had mental health issues.
The department led by Sheriff Manny Gonzales has come under fire for its high number of deputies shooting and because Gonzales is refusing to require deputies to wear lapel cameras.
A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman declined to comment.
