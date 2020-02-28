Santa Fe Regional Airport was evacuated Friday night after security guards found a suspicious item in a traveler's luggage, according to Santa Fe police.
The passenger was cooperative, Santa Fe police Lt. Sean Strahon said, and the item was inspected by the city's bomb squad, which determined it was not a threat. People were allowed back into the building at about 8 p.m.
The bomb squad was sent to the airport as a precaution, Strahon said, after police received a call notifying them Transportation Security Administration employees identified a suspicious item.
A passenger who did not want to be named said when his flight arrived at the airport, he and other passengers were not allowed inside the terminal and were told to wait outside.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.