A Santa Cruz man has been charged with extreme cruelty to animals and negligent use of a deadly weapon following the death of his neighbor's dog.
Nelson Cordova, 37, is accused of using a shotgun to kill a 6-year-old husky mix named Paloma, according to a statement of probable cause filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
In an interview, the dog's owner, Modesta Gonzales, said she found Paloma dead on her porch when she came home on her lunch break Thursday.
She reviewed video surveillance footage taken by cameras set up around her house and saw Cordova shoot the dog as it was walking on the road, Gonzales said Monday.
Cordova and Gonzales live in houses about 150 yards apart, and surveillance video shows Cordova walking outside his property with a gun, then slowly walking toward the dog and shooting it from about 50 feet, according to the statement of probable cause.
Gonzales said she does not know Cordova.
Cordova told officers he decided to shoot Paloma after the dog growled at him, according to the statement.
Gonzales said she has had two dogs shot and killed since March 31. The first was a chihuahua, but because she did not have any evidence of who shot and killed the dog, such as video surveillance footage, she decided not to report the incident to police.
Cordova was released on an unsecured $2,500 appearance bond Friday and is scheduled to appear May 20 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Attempts to reach Cordova on Monday were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.