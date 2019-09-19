State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne is the latest jurist assigned to hear the drunken-driving case of state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, the First Judicial District Court said Thursday.
Six other judges previously were either excused or recused themselves from presiding over the case, many citing prior contacts or relationships with the longtime legislator, who faces aggravated DWI and reckless driving charges stemming from a June 28 crash in Española.
Barring her recusal, Sanchez-Gagne, a family court judge, will now take Martinez’s case.
If not, two other First Judicial District judges potentially are available to be assigned the case, or the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court could appoint a sitting judge from another judicial district or a retired judge.
No court hearings in the case have been scheduled.