FARMINGTON — Two men from San Juan County are accused of committing arson and insurance fraud while allegedly setting up another man to take the fall.
County sheriff’s officials said 54-year-old Patrick Roller and 46-year-old Louis Lawrence allegedly worked together to set a pickup truck on fire and collect insurance money.
Roller is accused of felony counts of false insurance application and solicitation to commit arson and a misdemeanor count of making a false police report.
A criminal complaint shows Lawrence is accused of a felony counts arson, conspiracy to commit arson and tampering with evidence plus a misdemeanor count of illegal dumping.
It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer yet.
The Farmington Daily Times reported Roller waived his right to a preliminary hearing while Lawrence’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.