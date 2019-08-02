The Alamogordo Police Department arrested Zachary Black, 26, of Ruidoso Downs, who they suspect had explosive devices in his vehicle as he traveled to Alamogordo on Wednesday.
Black was being investigated in connection with four pending felony charges of aggravated stalking, domestic abuse and burglary against an ex-girlfriend, Lincoln County Sheriff Robert Shepperd said.
Shepperd said weapons and an explosive device were found at Black’s girlfriend’s residence in Carrizozo.
“Apparently, she had found the device in his belongings at their house in Carrizozo and notified the sheriff’s office,” Shepperd said.
“The information we were given, which we confirmed from the house in Carrizozo, is that there was a high possibility he had some weapons and more explosives in his vehicle and at his mom’s residence, so he was being surveilled from his house in Ruidoso Downs and then he took off down to Alamogordo.”
Weapons were also found in Black’s house in Ruidoso Downs, law enforcement said.