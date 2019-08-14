The television series Roswell, New Mexico will begin filming its second season this month in Santa Fe and other New Mexico cities, said Todd Christensen, director of the state film office.
According to a news release the office issued Wednesday, the filming is expected to last through January and will employ 260 New Mexico crew members and 2,550 state residents in extra and background roles.
Other filming sites include Las Vegas, N.M., Albuquerque and Madrid.
The show, which aired 13 episodes on The CW Network between January and April, is based on the Roswell High series, which consists of 10 books written by Melinda Metz.
The story follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell and discovers her teenage crush, who is now a police officer, is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden.
“She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins,” the film office says in its news release, “but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”