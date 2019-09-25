ROSWELL — Authorities said a man who was trying to pull out an old tree on his property has died after a swarm of wasps attacked and stung him.
The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Galdino Guzman suffered numerous stings and heavy swelling and died Monday after spending the night in intensive care at a hospital.
Authorities said the paper wasps most common around Roswell are usually passive unless they experience noise, vibration or disruption.
They said that the disturbance involving the tree probably prompted the wasps to attack Guzman.