ROSWELL — A lawyer from Roswell said he will challenge President Donald Trump in New Hampshire.
The Roswell Daily Record reported that attorney Rick Kraft has filed the paperwork needed to appear on the ballot as a Republican candidate in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website, Kraft filed his declaration of candidacy on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old Kraft said he decided to run after he and his wife visited the New Hampshire State House in Concord and learned how easy it is to get on the ballot. He called the move “a bucket list-type thing.”
Kraft said he does not plan on entering any other state primaries or caucuses.
