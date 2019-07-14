ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities said a rock climber has died after falling about 140 feet in the Sandia Mountains east of Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Fire Department officials say several people were on a rock-climbing excursion when one climber slipped and fell Saturday morning.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
Authorities said the victim was rappelling off the Clandestine Wall on the north side of the Sandia Crest and fell after a possible equipment malfunction.
Numerous law enforcement and search and rescue agencies attempted to recover the body Saturday but called off the operation around 7 p.m. due to rain and terrain that was dangerous for a helicopter.
They were trying to recover the body again Sunday.