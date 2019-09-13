Maybe you got the call — every day in recent weeks or maybe even more than once a day.
The robocall message opens with “Hello. Please don’t hang up. We’ve called numerous times to verify your business with Google.”
Caller ID pegs the number as 505-436-3000. A call to that number gets the recording message: “The number you have dialed is not in service.”
Right.
Websites have emerged recognizing this robocaller. CenturyLink doesn’t have a solution.
“We understand customers’ concerns about the problem of unlawful, automated calls and share their frustration with unwanted, illegal telephone solicitations” CenturyLink said in a statement.
“We continue to work with other carriers to identify and address the sources of illegal robocalls by tracing calls back to their origin, making it easier than ever before for authorities to identify and pursue robocall scammers,” the statement continued. “We will continue to work closely with our industry peers, policymakers and law enforcement agencies so that together, we can combat the scourge of robocalls.”