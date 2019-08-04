RIO RANCHO — Police in Rio Rancho said a teenage boy has been found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds.
They said the victim was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Saturday evening.
First responders and people in the Enchanted Hills neighborhood tried to save the teen, but police said he died at the scene.
Police said the teen is about 17 or 18 years old and it’s unclear if he was carrying any identification.
Police don’t know the motive for the shooting, and no suspects have been identified yet.