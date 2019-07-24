Two Rio Arriba County men have filed a new lawsuit accusing the parents of one of the men of causing a Medanales home to explode in 2016, an incident that left them severely burned.
The lawsuit against Mary Lou and Gerald Boies, filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court by their son, Jesse Boies, and Estevan Garcia, who is described as a family friend, says the two men went to check on the elder couple’s home on Eagle Drive in Medanales.
The couple were not home at the time.
As the men opened the door, the suit says, an explosion occurred, igniting a fire that destroyed the residence. The men suffered burns.
They were treated at the nearby Presbyterian Española Hospital and at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for severe burns — Garcia to both arms and Jesse Boies to both hands, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit does not say what caused the explosion, but it accuses Boies’ parents of failing to maintain the water heater and furnace, and failing to secure the home “from entry and criminal acts by third parties.”
A neighbor had reported a suspicious vehicle on the property, the suit says, and when Garcia and Boies arrived, they saw an all-terrain vehicle leaving the home.
The suit seeks unspecified damages to cover the men’s medical and other expenses.