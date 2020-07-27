An Alcalde man was arrested last week on suspicion of raping a 5-year-old girl.
Wilbert Garcia, 69, is charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13, intimidating a witness, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
The girl's mother told New Mexico State Police investigators she had seen Garcia touching the girl's genitals during a visit to his home July 19, according to the criminal complaint. The mother immediately grabbed her daughter away from him, the complaint said.
The mother said her daughter told her she and Garcia had been playing a game.
About four or five months earlier, the girl told her mother Garcia had touched her buttocks, the complaint said.
The girl told her father Garcia had warned her to keep the touching a secret "because something bad would happen," according to the complaint.
Garcia is booked at the Rio Arriba County jail. A hearing is scheduled Aug. 10 to determine if he poses a danger to the community and should be held without bond until his trial.
